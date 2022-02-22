Elnaz Hajtamiri's former boyfriend makes court appearance

The former boyfriend of a woman abducted from Wasaga Beach last month appeared virtually in court Tuesday, charged with criminal harassment.

The lawyer representing Mohamad Lilo asked for disclosure from the court as he began defending the 34-year-old Montreal man.

Philippe Grenier confirmed to CTV News that police charged his client with criminal harassment.

Lilo was arrested nine days after police say his ex-girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, was forcibly dragged from a Trailwood Place residence on Jan. 12 by three men dressed in police gear claiming to have a warrant for her arrest.

Police say the men put her into a white Lexus SUV and took off. She has not been heard from since.

To date, no charges have been laid in connection with Hajtamiri's abduction.

CTV News has learned that Devin Bains, the lawyer representing the Hajtamiri family, is "actively involved in heading a concurrent investigation in cooperation with the OPP."

Bains has put together a team for the investigation, including forensic investigator Tom Klatt. Klatt was recently involved in the investigation into the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman.

Meanwhile, York Regional Police say Hajtamiri was the victim of an assault weeks before the kidnapping.

A police release issued earlier this month stated Hajtamiri was "struck with a frying pan" during an attack in December by two men, who police say then took off in a car in a Richmond Hill parking garage.

Investigators are trying to identify those two suspects.

Police also discovered a tracking device on her car at that time.

Investigators said they believe the December attack is "connected to the ongoing investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police into the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri."

Lilo and his lawyer are scheduled to be back in court in April.

Police encourage anyone with information to Hajtamiri's whereabouts to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.