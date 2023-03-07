Elnaz Hajtamiri assault investigation results in 5th arrest

Police arrested a fifth person in connection with a violent attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri who investigators say was later abducted.

York Regional Police say Akash Rana, 25, of Delta, B.C., was involved in the December 20, 2021, frying pan assault on Hajtamiri in her Richmond Hill underground parking garage.

Hajtamiri suffered a head wound requiring roughly 40 stitches. Police said a citizen interrupted the parking garage assault, and the suspects fled the scene.

Rana faces charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He remains in police custody with a court appearance in Newmarket scheduled for Thursday.

Four other men, including Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, face charges including attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in the Richmond Hill assault.

Police are seeking the public's help to identify additional individuals who may have had "involvement in the planning or assisting" in the violent assault of Hajtamiri.

They urge anyone with information to contact the investigations bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241, OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Hajtamiri's alleged abduction is ongoing.

Investigators say she disappeared on January 12, 2022, after three men dragged her from a house in Wasaga Beach, where she had been hiding with family since the assault.

Her whereabouts remain a mystery.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.