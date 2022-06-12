Elmvale church gives back to struggling Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine continues, a congregation from an Elmvale church is doing what it can to give back to those struggling overseas.
On Sunday, 'Voices United for Ukraine' took place at St. John's United Church in Elmvale. The event was meant to use the musical talents of many congregation members to give back to those Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes due to the Russian invasion.
"It was the outreach team of St. John's United Church, which is headed by Pam Erskine, they were looking for something to bring the community together and to give to the community, and this was a way to gather our whole community," says Reverend Meg Jordan.
All the money raised will go directly towards Ukrainian humanitarian aid efforts.
"Please give until it hurts," the Reverend says.
If you want to contribute or see the performance, you can click here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump: Jan. 6 panelists
Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Sharing a bed with a partner may give you a better night's sleep than those who sleep alone: study
According to a new study, having a sweetheart to cuddle you in bed isn’t just pleasant — it can help you get a better sleep.
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
What's in the bipartisan U.S. gun deal and what's not
A bipartisan group of American senators unveiled an agreement on principle for gun safety legislation Sunday, providing an overview of a forthcoming package of reforms to address one of the nation's most pressing and divisive issues in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
-
‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government faces criticism for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion
People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Montreal
-
4-year-old Quebec boy drowns in backyard pool
A Saint-Lambert family is reeling following the loss of their four-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in their backyard pool Saturday.
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
‘I hate that we still have to talk about this’: racist yearbook entry shows need for continued discussion, advocates say
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
Ottawa
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
-
Gas prices steadily soar, taking toll far beyond the road
As the price at the pumps continues to climb many are being forced to change habits or summer travel plans, and the impact is being felt far beyond the road.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
'A lack of respect and dignity,' says advocate as Toronto moves to clear Clarence Square encampment
At least two encampment residents, along with several supporters, remain at a small park in downtown Toronto, which city officials and Toronto police partially cleared Sunday.
-
Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the strength to speak about her life in front of the man who caused her death.
Kitchener
-
Encampment eviction, farm guilty plea, gas prices: Top stories of the week
An eviction notice at a Kitchener encampment, a guilty plea in a farm worker's death, and gas prices continuing to rise round out the top stories of the week.
-
'Power in numbers': Kitchener Doon South residents start neighbourhood watch
Residents of a Kitchener community have started a neighbourhood watch after a rise in suspicious activity.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
London
-
Flair Airlines to begin offering flights from London, Ont.
London International Airport is about to begin a partnership with Flair Airlines.
-
Whitecaps London FC shine light on woman abuse
It’s a strong tournament with a strong message.
-
Holy Roller vandalized again at Victoria Park
Less than two weeks after the Holy Roller was restored and put back in its place at Victoria Park, it was vandalized.
Northern Ontario
-
Interest in ecotourism spiking in Sault Ste. Marie
With tourism picking up in and around Sault Ste. Marie, officials are specifically marketing the local eco-tourism industry.
-
Northern research study provides insight into why young people become homeless
Two faculty at Laurentian University are participating in a northeastern Ontario-based research project called ‘On the Move.’
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
Windsor
-
'Solidarity convoy' renews calls for safer conditions, better job mobility for migrant farm workers
Shawn Cotter, one of 30 people who attended a "solidarity convoy" Sunday in Leamington, has vivid memories of the unsafe conditions he was required to work in during his three years as a migrant farm worker.
-
'There's literally something for everybody': Windsor’s west end market returns
Windsor’s Sandwich Towne Market is back for its second season.
-
More administrative staff changes at Amherstburg Town Hall, sources say
CTV News has learned there has been more movement with administrative staff at Amherstburg Town Hall.
Calgary
-
Investigation started after body found in Bow River
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Balzac crash
Alberta RCMP say officers are investigating the cause of a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan that sent a man to hospital.
-
'No flooding' expected, but Calgary issues advisory for Elbow River
In advance of heavy rainfall that's forecasted for the next several days, the City of Calgary has issued a boating advisory for the Elbow River.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay impaired driving charge after crash injures child
Saskatoon police have charged a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a crash with a pedestrian.
-
Sask. Aviation Museum exhibit celebrates 'profound' recovery of plane that crashed decades ago
An exhibit more than 60 years in the making was unveiled at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum this weekend to open the final chapter on a storied piece of Saskatchewan history.
-
Prairieland reps to speak with city committee regarding soccer stadium
The proponents of a soccer stadium at Prarieland Park in Saskatoon are scheduled to meet with the city's planning committee on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton protest gives voice to those impacted by war in Ukraine
Protesters with their hands tied and blindfolds across their eyes stood on Whyte Avenue Sunday afternoon to reinforce that war in Ukraine continues.
-
Sashbear Walk promotes community and understanding for positive mental health
Dozens of Edmontonians enjoyed the warm weather by completing a five-kilometre walk to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.
-
Riverhawks support Pride and Edmonton Humane Society with weekend games
The Edmonton Riverhawks are showing their support for the city’s LGBTQ2S+ community and the humane society with a pair of games over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Save Old Growth protesters plan to occupy B.C. highways starting Monday
After taking a six-week break to recruit and train more protesters, the group Save Old Growth says it will resume blockades of highways, bridges and other major infrastructure in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island starting Monday.
-
'Yappy Hour': Vancouver restaurant's dog-friendly patio features cocktails for canines
A restaurant in Vancouver has stepped up its efforts to make its patio welcoming to dogs, offering free treats, a fenced-in play area and custom cocktails.
-
Court orders sale of Richmond, B.C., condo as partial repayment of multi-million-dollar fraud
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered the sale of a Richmond condo after determining that it was acquired using funds from a US$7 million fraud committed in Washington State in 2007.