Elmvale church gives back to struggling Ukrainians

As the war in Ukraine continues, a congregation from an Elmvale church is doing what it can to give back to those struggling overseas.

On Sunday, 'Voices United for Ukraine' took place at St. John's United Church in Elmvale. The event was meant to use the musical talents of many congregation members to give back to those Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes due to the Russian invasion.

"It was the outreach team of St. John's United Church, which is headed by Pam Erskine, they were looking for something to bring the community together and to give to the community, and this was a way to gather our whole community," says Reverend Meg Jordan.

All the money raised will go directly towards Ukrainian humanitarian aid efforts.

"Please give until it hurts," the Reverend says.

If you want to contribute or see the performance, you can click here.