

CTV Barrie





Tay Township has issued outdoor watering and fire bans effective immediately after an unusually high water demand over the last week.

The town says that the outdoor watering ban “ensures that strained water resources remain available for human consumption and sanitation.”

The fire ban is in place as a precaution to avoid any fires that would require a large amount of water to extinguish.

Mayor, Ted Walker, says the township has “plenty of water capacity for human consumption, just not for excessive outdoor watering. For residents looking to do outdoor watering the township offers rebates of up to $50 for rain barrels.”

Town officials say that with the temperatures expected to remain in the mid-to-high 20s over the next week, they expect the bans to remain in place for some time.