Edmonton man's charity bike ride across Canada stops in Barrie

An Edmonton man's cycling journey across Canada saw him stop in Barrie on Sunday.

Matt Devine is riding to reduce cycling barriers for children with disabilities and raise money for various charities.

"I'm cycling 13,000 kilometres across Canada. The purpose is for charity organization 'You Can Ride 2", Devine says.

He says he's looking to raise several thousands of dollars on his cross-country trek. So far, he says they have raised great awareness of the issue and are hopeful that people support this cause for children with elevated disabilities.