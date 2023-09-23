Barrie

    • Early morning fire sends one person to hospital in Barrie

    Fire crews on the scene of a fire on Sophia Street East on Sat., Sept. 23 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Fire crews on the scene of a fire on Sophia Street East on Sat., Sept. 23 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

    One person has been transported to hospital after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Barrie.

    Fire crews were called to the scene on Sophia Street East at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

    The fire was contained to just one unit of the two-storey apartment complex, and most of its residents could get out.

    Fire crews and investigators review information at the scene of a fire on Sophia Street East on Sat., Sept. 23 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). However, Deputy Fire Chief Derek Wilson confirmed to CTV News one person was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Barrie Fire said the Ontario Fire Marshal had been called in to investigate the scene.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.  

