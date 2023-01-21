Early morning fire in Shelburne, Ont. deemed an arson

Dufferin OPP has opened an arson investigation after an early morning house fire in Shelburne.

Police and fire crews were called to a home on O'Rielly Crescent at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, after reports of a fire.

Police say no one was home at the time, and there were no injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed the fire an arson.

Police say an investigation into the blaze is ongoing.