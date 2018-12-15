

CTV Barrie





A century-old farmhouse was destroyed by a fire in Huntsville early Saturday morning.



Fire crews were called to the structure fire just before 6:00 a.m. on Britannia Road.



Officials say upon arrivals, crews encountered heavy flames in the attic area of the two-story home.



The occupants and their pets evacuated safely from the home. One person was assessed for minor smoke inhalation by Muskoka Paramedic Services and was later released.



Officials say the farmhouse is a total loss, with damage estimated at $350 thousand dollars.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/24648-home-destroyed-no-insurance?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_m&fbclid=IwAR0o38HdnUxcSJJvDPFTynR_jF-019gOO6zmPtf81wScgDZUoFqWtpQP8mk