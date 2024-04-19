BARRIE
Barrie

    • E-bike rider charged with being impaired after parking lot crash

    Police remind the public that drinking and driving laws apply to e-bike riders as well after a young man was charged following a crash in Midland.

    According to police, officers were called to a parking lot off Len Self Boulevard on Thursday for the collision.

    The driver and passenger were not seriously injured.

    Police say the driver, a 19-year-old, was arrested and later released from custody after being charged with impaired operation.

    The e-bike was towed to an impound yard for seven days and the accused was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension as a result of the charge.

