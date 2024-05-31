Duckling rescue at Wellington Plaza

Firefighters and kids to the rescue of little ducklings.

After several ducklings fell through a large grate at Wellington Plaza Thursday at around 5 p.m., Barrie firefighters were called to the rescue.

Helen Green was at the plaza and said the mother duck was anxious.

"The mother duck was by the fence on the north side. They accessed the large grate in front of the laundromat at Wellington Plaza, and then (the duckings) were taken back to their anxious mom," Green said.

Green posted the picture she took of the rescue on social media and added two helpful children received fire helmets from the Barrie firefighters.

"I can confirm this is the second duckling rescue from infrastructure in as many weeks," said Carrie Clark, Deputy Chief and manager of communications, public education and fire prevention.

"These types of calls usually slow down (now) as the ducklings grow so fast that they are bigger than the grate openings."

Clark said the city's operations and animal control staff often handle these calls.

"(They) are the unsung heroes that save many more creatures in a season," she said.