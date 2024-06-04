Driving force behind Barrie Food Bank announces retirement

The executive director of the Barrie Food Bank announced her retirement.

Sharon Palmer has served as executive director since 2021 and has since implemented several initiatives to meet the growing demand for services among Barrie residents.

Palmer spearheaded a self-service shopping model to give clients dignity and reduce food waste.

Under Palmer's leadership, the Barrie Food Bank recently achieved Food Banks Canada's Standards of Excellence accreditation, making it the first food bank in Ontario to attain that level of performance.

The Barrie Food Bank has reported a surge in demand since the pandemic, with more people than ever seeking help to put food on the table.

"This community continually comes through to support those who need food. I am proud of what the team of staff and volunteers have accomplished and confident in the organization's continued success," she said.

Palmer will start her next chapter in retirement on August 30. In the meantime, the food bank's board of directors will search for a new executive director to "continue to move the organization forward."