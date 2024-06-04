BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driving force behind Barrie Food Bank announces retirement

    Barrie Food Bank in Barrie Ont., on April., 1, 2024. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) Barrie Food Bank in Barrie Ont., on April., 1, 2024. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)
    Share

    The executive director of the Barrie Food Bank announced her retirement.

    Sharon Palmer has served as executive director since 2021 and has since implemented several initiatives to meet the growing demand for services among Barrie residents.

    Palmer spearheaded a self-service shopping model to give clients dignity and reduce food waste.

    Under Palmer's leadership, the Barrie Food Bank recently achieved Food Banks Canada's Standards of Excellence accreditation, making it the first food bank in Ontario to attain that level of performance.

    The Barrie Food Bank has reported a surge in demand since the pandemic, with more people than ever seeking help to put food on the table.

    "This community continually comes through to support those who need food. I am proud of what the team of staff and volunteers have accomplished and confident in the organization's continued success," she said.

    Palmer will start her next chapter in retirement on August 30. In the meantime, the food bank's board of directors will search for a new executive director to "continue to move the organization forward."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News