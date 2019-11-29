BARRIE -- If firefighters are called to attend a crash in Newmarket or Aurora, the driver at fault can soon expect to pay for it.

Central York Fire Services is the only fire service in York Region that doesn't charge a service fee to attend a collision on municipal roads.

Starting in the new year, that will change.

The fire service will begin to recoup those costs by charging drivers who are found at-fault in collisions.

Barrie, Bradford and Uxbridge, among other municipalities, have already implemented a cost-recovery program.

"The revenue generated from the cost-recovery program will be used to help offset the costs of services," explains Chief Ian Laing.

Services include things like extrication of victims, medical assistance, and cleaning hazardous materials and fluids.

Central York Fire Services says it responds to about 500 motor vehicle collisions on municipal roads every year, with roughly 83 percent of those qualifying for the cost-recovery program.

The service will launch the cost-recovery program in January with a two-year pilot program for Aurora and Newmarket.