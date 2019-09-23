Featured
Driver who hit light post causing it to collapse on pedestrian charged
OPP and fire personnel at the scene of a car into light standard on Mon., Sept. 23, 2019 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:38PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital this morning with minor injuries after being hit by a light standard that was knocked over by a car in Orillia.
Police say the female driver was attempting to reverse into a downtown parking space when she struck the pole causing it to collapse and hit the pedestrian.
The incident happened on Mississaga Street East around 11:30 a.m.
Paramedics assessed the man's condition; he was taken to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. His injuries are unknown.
Photo courtesy: Orillia OPP/Twitter
The driver has been charged with careless driving.