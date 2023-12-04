Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel

A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP deemed it the "Traffic stop of the day," sharing an image on social media displaying a vehicle towing a trailer equipped with a rusted dolly affixed to its right side, serving as an improvised substitute for a missing wheel.

The officer ensured the unsafe vehicle with a rustic roadside do-it-yourself solution was removed from the road.

The male driver was handed a ticket for the offence.

Several people took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the OPP post, with one reading, "I'm always amazed at the effort people will go to instead of just fixing the problem properly," stated @Bslee2000.

Others were left somewhat speechless, writing simply, "What the actual...," and "No words."

Police emphasized the importance of equipment checks, concluding the post with a straightforward reminder, "Check your equipment," accompanied by the hashtag "DriveLegal."