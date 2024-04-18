BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy 12 collision

    Provincial police at the scene of a collision on Highway 12 and Forest Avenue in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., April 18, 2024. (Source: OPP) Provincial police at the scene of a collision on Highway 12 and Forest Avenue in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., April 18, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a commercial vehicle on Highway 12 at Forest Avenue in Orillia early Thursday afternoon.

    Police say a 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in Orillia, and then air ambulance Ornge was called to transport the patient to Toronto to be treated.

    The commercial truck driver was not physically injured.

    Police closed the area between Gill Street and Atherley Road for the investigation. It remains closed at this time.

    Because of the road closures, provincial police advised parents picking up students at St. Bernard's Catholic School and Regent Park Public School to use alternate routes.

    It's unclear what caused the crash. Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask any witnesses who have not spoken with the authorities or have dash cam footage of the collision to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

