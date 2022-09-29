Driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck on Highway 11
One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision that sparked flames in Oro Township.
Orillia OPP says the crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck happened Thursday morning on Highway 11 south of Line 7.
Police say the dump truck, loaded with gravel, caught on fire, but the driver managed to escape with minor injuries.
They say the pickup truck driver's injuries are more severe.
The area was closed for crews to clear the roadway. It has since reopened.
