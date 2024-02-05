Driver loses life as ATV crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe

An ATV crash through the thin ice of Lake Simcoe took the life of a Georgina man.

Two men were riding on an ATV near Duclos Point in southwestern Lake Simcoe when it fell through the ice Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

York Regional Police have confirmed that the passenger was able to pull himself out of the water.

However, despite life-saving efforts, a 69-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Police warn snowmobilers, fishers and ATV drivers to be wary of melting ice.