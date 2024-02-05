BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver loses life as ATV crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe

    An aerial view of Lake Simcoe shows large sections of open water and unstable ice conditions on Wed., Jan. 27, 2021 (York Regional Police) An aerial view of Lake Simcoe shows large sections of open water and unstable ice conditions on Wed., Jan. 27, 2021 (York Regional Police)
    Share

    An ATV crash through the thin ice of Lake Simcoe took the life of a Georgina man.

    Two men were riding on an ATV near Duclos Point in southwestern Lake Simcoe when it fell through the ice Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

    York Regional Police have confirmed that the passenger was able to pull himself out of the water.

    However, despite life-saving efforts, a 69-year-old man was pronounced dead.

    Police warn snowmobilers, fishers and ATV drivers to be wary of melting ice.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News