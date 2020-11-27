BARRIE -- An Oshawa man is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges after he was clocked speeding more than 80 km/h over the limit on a highway south of Peterborough.

According to police, officers stopped the driver for travelling at 183 km/h in a 100 km/h zone around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 155 in Canan-Monaghan Township.

Police say 27-year-old Brian Jordan of Oshawa was also under the influence and has been charged with

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Stunt driving in relation to excessive speed

Dangerous operation

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Jordan's vehicle has been impounded and his license suspended. He is expected to answer to the charges in a Peterborough court on December 30.