Driver facing stunt driving charges, clocked going 83 km/h over the limit, police say
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 11:43AM EST Last Updated Friday, November 27, 2020 12:22PM EST
BARRIE -- An Oshawa man is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges after he was clocked speeding more than 80 km/h over the limit on a highway south of Peterborough.
According to police, officers stopped the driver for travelling at 183 km/h in a 100 km/h zone around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 155 in Canan-Monaghan Township.
Police say 27-year-old Brian Jordan of Oshawa was also under the influence and has been charged with
- Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus
- Operation while impaired-alcohol
- Stunt driving in relation to excessive speed
- Dangerous operation
- Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor
Jordan's vehicle has been impounded and his license suspended. He is expected to answer to the charges in a Peterborough court on December 30.
