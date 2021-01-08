Advertisement
Driver extricated from crash in Muskoka Lakes, charged with impaired
A truck with an attached snowplow crashed into a ditch along Muskoka Road 118 in Muskoka Lakes Township, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 87, 2021 (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews freed a Port Carling man from his smashed up truck after police say he crashed in a ditch in Muskoka Lake Township.
Bracebridge OPP charged the 34-year-old driver with failing to wear a seatbelt and impaired driving after his truck, which had a snowplow attached, veered off the road Thursday evening along Muskoka Road 118.
Muskoka paramedics took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man's licence was immediately suspended for 90 days.
Bracebridge OPP said five people had been charged with impaired driving in the past eight days.