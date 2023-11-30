Driver escapes single-vehicle crash relatively unscathed

One person managed to escape a serious collision near the border of Barrie and Oro-Medonte Thursday evening relatively unscathed.

According to first responders the crash happened on Shanty Bay Rd. just east of Colborne St. around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and split in half.

While it was a tricky extrication process, the lone occupant was pulled from the vehicle with what paramedics described as minor injuries. They were transported to RVH.

Hydro crews were called to the scene to repair the damaged pole.