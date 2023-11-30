Driver escapes crash that split vehicle in half with minor injuries

One person managed to escape a serious collision near the border of Barrie and Oro-Medonte Thursday evening relatively unscathed.

According to first responders the crash happened on Shanty Bay Road just east of Colborne Street around 7:30 p.m.

The vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and split in half.

Twisted metal and broken glass is all that remains of a vehicle after a crash on Shanty Bay Road on Thurs. Nov. 30, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

While it was a tricky extrication process, the lone occupant, a woman, was pulled from the vehicle with what paramedics described as minor injuries.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Hydro crews were called to the scene to repair the damaged pole.

It's unclear what caused the collision.