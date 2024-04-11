BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with stunt driving for excessive speed on County Road 27

    An officer pulled over a vehicle for allegedly speeding 142 kilometres per hour along County Road 27 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Wed., April 10, 2024. (Source: South Simcoe Police/X) An officer pulled over a vehicle for allegedly speeding 142 kilometres per hour along County Road 27 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Wed., April 10, 2024. (Source: South Simcoe Police/X)
    Share

    Police pulled over a vehicle that was allegedly clocked travelling more than 60 kilometres per hour over the limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    According to South Simcoe police, the vehicle was speeding 142 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 zone on County Road 27 on Wednesday afternoon.

    The officer charged the 31-year-old driver from Thornton with stunt driving.

    The offence carries an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

    Motorists caught speeding 50 km/h or more in a posted 80 or higher limit face stunt driving charges.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News