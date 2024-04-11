Driver charged with stunt driving for excessive speed on County Road 27

Police pulled over a vehicle that was allegedly clocked travelling more than 60 kilometres per hour over the limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, the vehicle was speeding 142 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 zone on County Road 27 on Wednesday afternoon.

The officer charged the 31-year-old driver from Thornton with stunt driving.

The offence carries an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Motorists caught speeding 50 km/h or more in a posted 80 or higher limit face stunt driving charges.