Driver charged with being impaired more than 2x legal limit on Barrie roads

Police in Barrie arrested a driver travelling in the south end of the city for allegedly being impaired more than double the legal alcohol limit.

According to police, officers were alerted to a person sitting in a parked car who appeared intoxicated in a Big Bay Point Road parking lot, west of Yonge Street, on Monday evening.

A caller provided officers with a description of the driver and vehicle, including the licence plate, as it left the parking lot.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers pulled the car over on Yonge Street and alleged they noticed signs of impairment.

A roadside screening device was used, which police said registered a fail, so the driver was taken to the station for further testing.

"A qualified breathalyzer technician confirmed that the driver was almost two and a half times over the legal limit," the police service stated.

The driver, from North York, was handed a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He faces charges of impaired driving and failing to surrender an insurance card.