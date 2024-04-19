Driver charged after Highway 400 crash sends woman and child to hospital

One person has been charged following a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie Friday morning that sent a vehicle rolling into a ditch.

Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes at Innisfil Beach Road.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, one vehicle was being driven erratically, which caused the collision.

The vehicle carrying two people, a woman and a child, landed on its roof in the ditch. Both were taken to the hospital.

Later in the day, police confirmed both were treated and released with minor injuries.

The driver, who police say was responsible for the collision, was charged with dangerous driving.