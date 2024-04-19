Driver charged after Highway 400 crash sends woman and child to hospital
One person has been charged following a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie Friday morning that sent a vehicle rolling into a ditch.
Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes at Innisfil Beach Road.
According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, one vehicle was being driven erratically, which caused the collision.
The vehicle carrying two people, a woman and a child, landed on its roof in the ditch. Both were taken to the hospital.
Later in the day, police confirmed both were treated and released with minor injuries.
The driver, who police say was responsible for the collision, was charged with dangerous driving.
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway
A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump.
Sask. father found guilty of withholding daughter to prevent her from getting COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Gordon Jackson, a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, has been found guilty for contravention of a custody order.
She set out to find a husband in a year. Then she matched with a guy on a dating app on the other side of the world
Scottish comedian Samantha Hannah was working on a comedy show about finding a husband when Toby Hunter came into her life. What happened next surprised them both.
Mandisa, Grammy award-winning 'American Idol' alum, dead at 47
Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.
Shivering for health: The myths and truths of ice baths explained
In a climate of social media-endorsed wellness rituals, plunging into cold water has promised to aid muscle recovery, enhance mental health and support immune system function. But the evidence of such benefits sits on thin ice, according to researchers.
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
The Body Shop Canada explores sale as demand outpaces inventory: court filing
The Body Shop Canada is exploring a sale as it struggles to get its hands on enough inventory to keep up with "robust" sales after announcing it would file for creditor protection and close 33 stores.
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
NDP leader likens Wilmot farmland grab to Greenbelt scandal
A controversial land acquisition proposed in Wilmot Township is once again in the spotlight, as Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles hosts a town hall in the community, calling the deal “eerily similar” to the Greenbelt scandal.
-
Kitchener golfer recognized as creator of Masters skip-shot tradition
A Canadian Hall of Fame golfer from Kitchener is finally getting recognition for starting the skip-shot tradition at The Masters.
-
KW Glee, music school suspend employee over sexual assault charge
Two Kitchener-Waterloo music organizations have placed an employee on a leave of absence after he was charged in a historical sexual assault investigation.
London
-
No more train trauma for Adelaide Street commuters
‘Onto Adelaide and just zip down’: Cars no longer have to deal with trains on Adelaide Street North, near Central Avenue.
-
Witness insists they are telling the truth at sexual abuse trial
A witness at the sexual assault trial involving parents is adamant the children involved in the trial are all telling the truth about what they had to endure during their upbringing.
-
City councillor says encampment response falls short and comes too late
A city councillor said she’s concerned the city is encouraging homeless encampments rather than finding more permanent solutions.
Windsor
-
'My family’s suffering still hasn’t ended': Faint hope hearing evidence concludes with victim impact statements
A Windsor man convicted in a violent murder 20 years ago awaits ruling on bid for early parole.
-
One driver charged, one sought after crash at apparent 'unsanctioned' rally
Windsor police have charged a 21-year-old man with stunt driving following a collision at a commercial property.
-
Seven Windsor record stores are the focus of a Record Store Day documentary screening
Windsor photographer and director Syx Langemann is hosting a free Record Store Day screening of his new docuseries ‘Spinning Stories’ that explores the recent resurgence in vinyl records.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Flood warning issued for Lake Nipissing shoreline in North Bay
A flood warning was issued Friday for the Lake Nipissing shoreline in North Bay, Callander and the Parks Creek watershed.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Phoenix Rising looking for community partners
A Sault Ste. Marie-based support group for women is hoping to work with other groups to provide more inclusive services.
-
Sault College president sues Conestoga counterpart, seeks formal apology for vulgar attack
The war of words between the presidents of Sault College and Conestoga College has escalated into a legal battle.
-
Sault police ticket driver travelling nearly double the speed limit
A 43-year-old has been charged in Sault Ste. Marie after police recorded a vehicle being driven at 113 km/h, nearly double the posted speed limit.
Ottawa
-
Tenants fighting proposed redevelopment in Centretown
As the City of Ottawa faces a housing shortage, there is controversy brewing in Centretown over a proposed redevelopment that many tenants say could leave them homeless.
-
Will parking remain free in Wellington West and Westboro? City studying parking options
Time could soon run out on free on-street parking in Ottawa's Westboro, Wellington West and Hintonburg neighbourhoods.
-
OPP reminds drone operators it's illegal to operate a drone near emergency sites following Hwy. 417 fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people that it is illegal to fly a drone over traffic collision sites, after drone footage captured over a fatal crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa appeared online.
Toronto
-
Ontario early childhood educators still waiting for promised 2024 wage increases
Ontario Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECEs) are still waiting for their promised 2024 wage increases and advocates say the delay is causing stress for workers.
-
U.S. FAA launches investigation into unauthorized personnel in cockpit of Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto
The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a video that appears to show unauthorized personnel in the cockpit of a charted Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto.
-
WATCH Video shows dramatic police takedown of carjacking suspects chased through parking lot north of Toronto
Police have released video footage of a dramatic takedown of a group of teens wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Markham earlier this month.
Montreal
-
-
Woman stabbed at motel in Montreal's west end
A 39-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after police say she was stabbed inside a motel room in Montreal's west end Friday morning.
-
Iconic ninth floor Eaton Centre restaurant set to reopen in May
There was once a beautiful restaurant on the ninth floor of the former Eaton's department store. It closed 25 years ago, but many in Montreal still talk about it. Soon, Le 9ieme will open to diners once again.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia justice minister resigns following domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns has resigned, according to a short statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday evening.
-
'Dangerous man' with firearm in Bible Hill in custody: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick MLA Gary Crossman resigns from Blaine Higgs’ PC cabinet
Gary Crossman, New Brunswick’s minister of environment and climate change, is resigning from Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative cabinet immediately.
Winnipeg
-
'Like part of the family': St. Boniface burger staple back after closing down last year
Mrs. Mikes shut down last year after a half-century of serving the community. Now its doors have reopened and Winnipeggers were lined up to get their fill, even as snow fell on them.
-
Tiber River ceasing operations
Tiber River, a shop that sells natural body care products, is ceasing operations.
-
Manitoba mom praises quick-thinking fire department for freeing daughter stuck in playground equipment
A Manitoba mother is praising firefighters for their quick work in helping her daughter who got stuck at a playground in Lorette, Man.
Calgary
-
From 'barely surviving, to living': Calgary family champions local mental health supports
It seemed like their world was crashing in when free mental health services changed the lives of a Calgary family and now they are trying to help others get the same support.
-
Calgary man accused in toddler death released on bail
Winston Campbell granted bail at first court appearance
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut back on water usage this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
Edmonton
-
Spit, punches and bites: School support staff detail rising violence from students
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
-
Grande Prairie swears in new police chief as questions swirl over need for an Alberta force
The city's transition to governing its own police force comes as Alberta's public safety minister cites concerns with the province's policing contract with the RCMP, which expires in 2032.
-
'My family’s life was shattered': Daughter of Edmonton couple killed by impaired driver speaks at sentencing
Family and friends of an Edmonton couple killed in an impaired driving crash packed into a courtroom for the sentencing hearing Friday.
Regina
-
-
Saskatoon police to search landfill for remains of woman missing since 2020
Saskatoon police say they will begin searching the city’s landfill for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who has been missing for more than three years.
-
Plans to add passing lanes from Fort Qu'Appelle to Melville given the green light
Four new passing lanes are expected to be added along Highway 10 from Fort Qu’Appelle to Melville in the coming years.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
-
-
Vancouver
-
Home sale contract handwritten in Chinese holds up in B.C. court
A one-page contract for the purchase of a B.C. home that was handwritten in Chinese has been deemed valid in the province's Supreme Court, leaving the would-be buyer on the hook for more than $400,000.
-
'It was joy': Trapped B.C. orca calf eats seal meat, putting rescue on hold
A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time.
-
Mounties arrest 7 after 'significant' seizure of drugs, guns on Vancouver Island
Mounties say seven people have been arrested after a series of co-ordinated property searches on Vancouver Island yielded multiple firearms, including 3D-printed handguns, and several kilograms of drugs.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Colwood, B.C., hosts hike to prepare residents for potential tsunami
In Colwood, B.C., there are 35 residential homes in the tsunami inundation zone.