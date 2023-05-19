Driver charged after failing to remain at collision scene in Huntsville

A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged fail-to-remain collision in the Huntsville area Friday.

Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 11, north of Highway 60, just before 9 p.m. Friday. According to OPP, witnesses had reported the driver fled on foot from the crash.

Police say officers from its Emergency Response Team eventually located the driver and discovered he had been involed in an earlier altercation, leading to additional charges.

A 30-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault.

He's also been charged with fail to remain at the scene of a collision and for driving while under suspension.