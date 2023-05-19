Driver charged after failing to remain at collision scene in Huntsville
A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged fail-to-remain collision in the Huntsville area Friday.
Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 11, north of Highway 60, just before 9 p.m. Friday. According to OPP, witnesses had reported the driver fled on foot from the crash.
Police say officers from its Emergency Response Team eventually located the driver and discovered he had been involed in an earlier altercation, leading to additional charges.
A 30-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault.
He's also been charged with fail to remain at the scene of a collision and for driving while under suspension.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Italy's Meloni rejects criticism from Trudeau over LGBTQ2S+ rights at G7 Summit
Italy's far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday rejected criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit about her government's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.
Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission letter that secured her entry into the country five years ago turned out to be fake.
Lawn painting and less flushing: How some Canadians are living greener lives
Climate change is impacting Canadians from coast to coast to coast, so many households are taking it upon themselves to reduce their impact on the environment. Here are just some of the ways they are doing that.
U.S. ambassador to NATO 'expects' Canada to have a plan to meet two per cent defence spending target
The U.S. Ambassador to NATO says the alliance expects Canada and other member countries to have a clear plan of how they will meet their defence spending targets when the alliance meets this summer to renegotiate their spending goals.
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united Saturday in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Atlantic
-
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
-
National Fiddle Day marked in Truro, N.S., celebration
A group of fiddlers put on a show for community members at the town of Old Barns near Truro, N.S., to fundraise for the Canadian Grandmasters Fiddling Competition.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
Parti Quebecois leader tells Bloc supporters he can feel the momentum for Quebec sovereignty
Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe put down any claims that the sovereignist momentum and cause are in the past on Friday, with the former saying he even senses 'momentum' and 'a comeback.'
-
Most lights back on after fallen tree knocks out power to 7,000 NDG customers
Most lights are back on after a fallen tree knocked out power to over 7,000 Hydro-Quebec customers in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood Saturday afternoon. The tree fell on Cote-Saint-Luc Road, breaking equipment that caused the power outage around 2:30 p.m., according to the Crown Corporation.
Ottawa
-
One dead, suspect at large following shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after one person was killed Friday in Renfrew, Ont.
-
Brockville, Ont. boy says Fire Prevention Week lessons helped save his and a neighbour's home
A Brockville boy is being hailed as a hero, after his quick thinking not only saved his home from total loss during a house fire, but also a neighbouring home.
-
Canadian comedian Russell Peters joins bid for Ottawa Senators ownership
The Neko Sparks Group is adding another celebrity to its roster as it seeks ownership of the Ottawa Senators. Canadian comedian Russell Peters announced on social media Saturday that he has joined up with Sparks's bid.
Toronto
-
Why the winner of the Toronto election is literally anyone's bet
With five weeks left in Toronto's mayoral election, the race is starting to get a little more interesting — and garnering more interest for that matter.
-
These are Toronto's best restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
Torontonians looking to patio-hop this Victoria Day long weekend can look to a new list of 25 outdoor dining spots just named among the most popular in Canada for a source of inspiration.
-
Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission letter that secured her entry into the country five years ago turned out to be fake.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man celebrates 20 years after receiving double organ transplant
A Cambridge man is marking a milestone in a life-changing journey.
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Brother of slain Calgary police officer speaks out on day parole release of man convicted in killing
The brother of a slain Calgary police officer says the day parole release of one of the men convicted of killing Andrew Harnett barely a year after sentencing is shocking and "laughable."
London
-
Three drivers caught going nearly double speed limit in London
London police charged three drivers with stunt driving over the last few days.
-
London restaurant named one of Canada’s most popular patios
Looking for some outdoor dining to kick-off the Victoria Day weekend? One London local has been ranked among the most popular in Canada.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights stave off elimination with game 5 win
The series heads back to Peterborough Sunday evening for game 6.
Northern Ontario
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Canadian comedian Russell Peters joins bid for Ottawa Senators ownership
The Neko Sparks Group is adding another celebrity to its roster as it seeks ownership of the Ottawa Senators. Canadian comedian Russell Peters announced on social media Saturday that he has joined up with Sparks's bid.
-
Timmins area CUPE education workers decry standstill contract negotiations with Catholic school board
Education workers in the Timmins and Timiskaming areas are calling on the Northeast Catholic District School Board to resume contract negotiations, so that around 160 support workers can receive the $1 wage hike agreed to by the province late last year.
Windsor
-
'To farm, we need farmland' Ontario agri-sector launches campaign to reverse Bill 97
Ontario's agriculture sector is launching an online campaign against Bill 97 which will amend rules for housing and development and ‘weaken farmland protections,’ according to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA).
-
Two Windsor-Essex patios ranked among top 100 in Canada
Two Windsor-Essex restaurants have been ranked among the best in Canada for outdoor dining.
-
Windsor motorcyclists take part in 'Ride for Dad' for prostate cancer
Windsor motorcyclists are set to take part in the national, ‘Ride for Dad,’ to raise money and awareness about prostate cancer.
Calgary
-
Alberta campers take precautions as province-wide fire ban continues
May long weekend often marks the unofficial kickoff to camping season in Alberta, but a province-wide fire ban and volatile wildfire conditions are prompting thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to take precautions.
-
Canadian National Barista Championships brings a crowd to Calgary
Calgary is playing host to some of the best coffee makers in the country this weekend.
-
Brother of slain Calgary police officer speaks out on day parole release of man convicted in killing
The brother of a slain Calgary police officer says the day parole release of one of the men convicted of killing Andrew Harnett barely a year after sentencing is shocking and "laughable."
Saskatoon
-
Evacuation order issued for another northern Sask. community due to wildfire risk
Residents of Deschambault Lake, Sask. have been ordered to leave their homes as a wildfire in the area gets closer.
-
'Relief' and 'justice' for Saskatoon family as woman's killer faces life sentence
A man charged in the death of his girlfriend is headed to prison after he was found guilty of murder.
-
Saskatoon school gets $15k to expand Indigenous instruction through nutrition program
A Saskatoon high school is one of 10 schools across the province awarded $15,000 to develop nutrition programs.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
Poor air quality and extreme fire risk is expected throughout the long weekend, and officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
-
Wildfires smoke out Edmonton May long weekend events
Thick smoke from wildfires burning across Alberta forced the cancellation of a number of outdoor activities in Edmonton that traditionally mark the beginning of the May long weekend.
-
Chinatown reflects on safety in the community on anniversary of homicides
Members of Edmonton's Chinatown community gathered Friday to mark a year since two locals were killed on the same day in random acts of violence.
Vancouver
-
'It makes us feel like we belong': Father of son with autism throws inclusive birthday bash
One year ago, Max Chen had just one classmate show up to his birthday party. David, his father, expressed his disappointment on social media. He never imagined the response it would generate.
-
Man drowns trying to save dog from West Vancouver creek
A West Vancouver man has died after jumping into a fast-flowing creek to rescue his dog.
-
Rain later this weekend could weaken northeast B.C. wildfires
British Columbia's wildfire service says it is cautiously optimistic that rain later this weekend will help crews contain the large wildfires burning near Fort St. John for the last two weeks.