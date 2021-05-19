BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning following a single motor vehicle collision on Baldwick Avenue in Utopia.

Emergency crews, including members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m.

Police say there were three people inside the vehicle, including the driver, when it went off the road and rolled. According to police, the driver was trapped inside the car and was transported to a Toronto hospital by air.

The other two passengers were treated locally for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.