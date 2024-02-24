Dozens take part in CPR course in Barrie

BARRIE
    A woman performs CPR at Barrie's Lampman Lane Recreational Centre A woman performs CPR at Barrie's Lampman Lane Recreational Centre
    Free CPR courses in Barrie offer people the opportunity to learn life-saving skills in an emergency.

    On Saturday, the course was held at Barrie's Lampman Lane Recreational Centre as a partnership program between St. John Ambulance and the Rotary Club of Barrie.

    The program taught participants Adult and Child CPR, how to use an A-E-D, and how to assist someone who may be choking.

    According to St. John Ambulance, the chances of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest decrease up to 10 percent with each passing minute.

    "In CPR, what we're doing is we're keeping the brain and the organs alive to keep that viable so when paramedics come, and advanced care comes, they can come in and take over for us," said Laurie Hewlett, St. John Ambulance Ontario Community Service Manager.

    The courses run from 9:30 am until 11:30 am, along with an afternoon class from 1 pm until 3 pm. Those interested in enrolling for future courses can visit the St. John Ambulance Ontario website.

