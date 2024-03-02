Dozens attend Sheroes women's gala in Innisfil

Celebrations honouring women ahead of International Women's Day were held in Innsifil on Saturday.

Dozens were in attendance for the Sheroes gala at the Innisfil town hall.

The event recognizes the remarkable achievements of women leaders from various fields, including politics, business, philanthropy, military and law enforcement.

"The biggest strength which women have is the strength from community and support which I have learned in my life, and that is why this event matters," said Sudeshng Sahu, Vice-President, Innisfil Indian Association.

The event was open for all to attend.