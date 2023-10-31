BARRIE
Barrie

    • Downtown Penetanguishene, Ont. ready to re-open downtown after building collapse

    The remains of the historic Main Street building in Penetanguishene on Wed., Sept. 13, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) The remains of the historic Main Street building in Penetanguishene on Wed., Sept. 13, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

    Almost two months after a historic building crashed down to the street in the middle of the night, Penetanguishene's downtown is reopening.

    The landmark building at 75 Main Street housed several people in apartments above, as well as a business on the main level when the collapse occured on September 7.

    All the people were accounted for, and after the dust settled, crews began dismantling the ruins.

    As of Monday, the heavy demolition was completed, and the remaining debris will be swept up this week, said Jeff Lees, Penetanguishene's CAO.

    "It brings me great relief to announce that some businesses and residents affected by the building collapse can return to their homes on November 1. Our community has shown incredible resilience and strength throughout this difficult time, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together," said Lees.

    We are anticipating Main Street will be reopened on Saturday once the debris clean-up has been completed, said Stacey Cooper, Clerk and Deputy CAO.

    "We understand that this has been a challenging time for all those involved and appreciate your patience and cooperation throughout this process. The safety and well-being of our community members has always been our top priority," Cooper said.

    As the road re-opens and businesses begin to return to normal operations, town staff will continue working to support the downtown core in efforts to encourage visiting and shopping local.

    "I want to express my deepest appreciation to those who were affected by the building collapse for their incredible patience and resilience during this difficult time. I also want to extend my thanks to our first responders and all those who are working tirelessly to clean up and restore the area. Your dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed and are truly appreciated by the entire community," said Mayor Doug Rawson.

