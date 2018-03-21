Featured
Downtown fire may have been deliberately set
A Barrie Fire and Emergency Services' firefighter helmet can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on June 3, 2015. (KC Colby/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 2:44PM EDT
Barrie police believe a fire behind a business near the downtown may have been deliberately set.
Emergency crews were called to Gowan Street on Tuesday night for a pile of garbage that was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to prevent flames from spreading to a nearby building.
Officials say they weren’t able to determine an ignition source. Police are looking into whether it was deliberately set.
No injuries have been reported.