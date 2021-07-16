BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say scammers are trying to take advantage of those impacted by the Barrie, Ont. tornado by going door-to-door posing as hydro employees seeking payment to inspect homes.

Alectra Inc. says the scam involves notices on doors asking residents for cash to check their homes.

"This is not Alectra. Residents are advised to be cautious and notify local law enforcement if they encounter these fraudsters," Alectra said Friday.

The powerful EF-2 tornado that hit the Prince William Way and Yonge Street area whipped out power to hundreds of homes Thursday.

Crews have been working to restore power and repair damaged equipment since the storm hit shortly after 2:30 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Alectra said the power had been restored to nearly all homes and businesses in the area.