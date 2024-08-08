'Don't be pooping on the beach': Ont. Premier responds to Wasaga Beach controversy

Premier Doug Ford says anyone visiting one of Ontario's busiest summer destinations shouldn't be "pooping on the beach."

The Premier was asked to weigh in on the recent controversy surrounding Wasaga Beach after online allegations claimed people were defecating into the sand on the provincially mandated park.

"They don't have 100 per cent proof," said Premier Ford on Wednesday at an unrelated press conference. "But I'd be more than happy to talk to the mayor. It's a very popular beach."

The Town's mayor responded to the controversy two weeks ago, saying it has gravely harmed its reputation.

Mayor Brian Smith and the rest of the council passed a special motion formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.

"This has now got to be to a point where it is so disheartening," said Mayor Smith on July 29 during the meeting.

When asked about the tent ban, Premier Ford wasn't warm to the idea.

"See the problem with that, if we ban tents in provincial parks, that's just not going to cut it across the board. You can't pick and choose," he added.

Ford said he has given $1 million in funding to Wasaga Beach to "build bathrooms and hire more staff."

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Environment for clarification.

"Since 2018, our government has invested more than $1 million in facility enhancements at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park, including the construction of new washroom facilities at Allenwood and New Wasaga Beaches and repairs and upgrades to tractors and beach grooming equipment," reads a statement from the ministry. "We have also invested in a new patrol boat, new garbage cans and lids and other equipment to support garbage removal and clean-up efforts and have added staffing resources to help keep the beach clean and ensure the safety and enjoyment of all park guests."

CTV News contacted Mayor Smith for comment but was declined an interview.

"The Mayor was happy to hear the Premier welcome a conversation, and today, the Mayor has reached out to him again to take him up on his offer," said the Town in a statement. "We have nothing further to add."