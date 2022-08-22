Dogs injured in Dufferin crash

Police in Dufferin County hope to find the owners of two dogs hurt in a collision.

Officers responded to a crash Sunday night on County Road 11 in Amaranth Township.

They say two German Shepherd dogs were struck and "badly injured."

"We are looking for this boy's owner," OPP tweeted with a picture of one of the animals.

A German Shepherd suffered injuries after being involved in a collision in Amaranth Township, Ont., on Sun., Aug. 21, 2022 (OPP_CR)

Police say the roughly seven-year-old dog has the "sweetest personality."

They ask anyone with information to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.