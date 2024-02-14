BARRIE
Barrie

    • Does your high schooler need their community hours? Here's a fun idea

    Families enjoy some broomball in Barrie, Ont. on Mon, Feb. 18, 2019 (CTV News/KC Colby) Families enjoy some broomball in Barrie, Ont. on Mon, Feb. 18, 2019 (CTV News/KC Colby)
    High school students looking to fill their community involvement hours can volunteer to help with Family Day activities in the City of Barrie.

    The City will have a wide selection of free activities for families between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, including outdoor games like broomball, axe throwing, snowshoeing, kick sledding, and tobogganing at the Barrie Community Sports Complex on Nursery Road.

    There will also be crafts, outdoor skating, a bonfire, circus performers and horse-drawn wagon rides.

    Student volunteers must be 14 and older and could be called on to help with setup, takedown and more.

    The deadline to sign up is at 4:30 p.m. today.

    Secondary school students must complete a minimum of 40 hours of community involvement as part of the requirements for an Ontario Secondary School Diploma.

