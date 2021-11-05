Diwali celebrations set to light up communities across Simcoe County

BARRIE, ONT. -

A number of Diwali celebrations will be lighting up communities across Simcoe County this weekend.

The Barrie Indian Association will be holding its annual Diwali Bash at Ferndale Banquet Hall Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Diwali Bash will offer food and a variety of entertainment, including dancing and fireworks.

A Diwali celebration will be taking place in Orillia at ODAS Park on Saturday.

Alliston will be holding its first Diwali celebration this year, organized by the South Asian Network of Simcoe County. The event will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets were to be purchased by Thursday, Nov. 4.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is a five-day celebration that observes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.