Dishwasher sparks house fire in Huntsville

Officials say a dishwasher caused a fire that significantly damaged the kitchen of a Huntsville home.

Six occupants and three dogs escaped the Stephenson Road 2 West home Sunday morning after discovering the fire in the kitchen and immediately called 911.

Huntsville/Lake of Bays firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames before any damage was done to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation determined that a malfunction involving the electrical components of the dishwasher sparked the fire.

Officials say the home had working smoke alarms, noting all residents are encouraged to test their smoke alarms and replace any that are more than 10 years old.