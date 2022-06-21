Dirt bike rider fleeing police gets stuck in a farmer's field: OPP

Provincial police say a man attempting to flee officers on a dirt bike turned into a farmer's field and got stuck - in the dirt.

Huronia West OPP says the 22-year-old rider tried to take off from officers but instead found himself trapped in the crops on Centre Line Road in Clearview Township.

Police say a dirt bike got stuck in the dirt on a farmer's field in Clearview Township. (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Police say the accused was charged with having no insurance, no plates and failing to stop.

Provincial police remind off-road enthusiasts that they "must meet all necessary requirements before hitting the trails."

Complete information on what to know to drive an off-road vehicle in Ontario is available here.