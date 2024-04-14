BARRIE
Barrie

    • Deteriorating conditions closes roadway in Essa Township

    A road closed sign is seen in this file photo. (Supplied) A road closed sign is seen in this file photo. (Supplied)
    Share

    A section of 5th Line in Essa Township has been closed this weekend due to deteriorating road conditions.

    5th Line was closed on Friday between 25yh Sideroad and Willoughby Road due to what Essa Township describes as "rapidly deteriorating" road conditions.

    According to the Township, the road closure was caused by excessive rain.

    The closure is expected to be in place until further notice.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News