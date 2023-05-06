Dedicated hair salon for children with autism set to open in Barrie

An chair sits empty awaiting its first customers at the Super Hero Kids Hair with Care salon in Barrie, taken on Fri., May 5 (Christopher Garry/CTV News). An chair sits empty awaiting its first customers at the Super Hero Kids Hair with Care salon in Barrie, taken on Fri., May 5 (Christopher Garry/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

A COVID legacy? When doctors say we should still be masking up

Infectious diseases specialists are hoping the practice of masking, which emerged in this country as a response to the pandemic, will continue at certain times and in certain places to help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver