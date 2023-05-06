Dedicated hair salon for children with autism set to open in Barrie

A new hair salon in Barrie will soon open its doors, focusing on serving customers with autism.

Dawn Mucci created the salon concept called Superhero kids hair Care during the pandemic to support children with autism who may be afraid of what she calls regular-positioned haircuts.

After providing at-home service for over a year, Mucci said she created a dedicated space for her clients after noticing an increased need within the region.

"I have many family and friends who are dealing with autism, and I recognize that organization is very underfunded and does need help," said Mucci.

In addition to the opening of the salon, Mucci is also dedicating her time to raising funds for Autism Ontario's central west region.

The salon's grand opening will occur on May 19 at 106 Saunders Road in Barrie.