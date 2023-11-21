Death investigation underway in Caledon: OPP

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of a man in Caledon.

Officers were called to a residence on Mayfield Road near Goreway Drive shortly before midnight Monday.

Inside the home, police say one man was found dead, and two women were critically injured.

Police say while the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no further details can be released at this time.

Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence.

OPP units on scene include the Criminal Investigation Branch, Forensic Identification Services and the Caledon Crime Unit.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.