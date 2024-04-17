BARRIE
Barrie

    • Death investigation launched after body washes onto Lake Couchiching shore

    Provincial police are investigating after a man's body washed up on the shores of Lake Couchiching in Severn Township.

    According to police, emergency crews responded to a call Wednesday morning about a man in a canoe, partially submerged in the water, in the area of Cunningham Crescent.

    Police have not released the man's identity but said the 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding how he died but have not indicated any foul play.

    As the investigation into the man's death continues, police urge anyone with information to reach out to Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

