Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in Dysart et al

Police are investigating the death of a snowmobiler who crashed on a trail in Dysart et al early Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Haliburton Highlands OPP detachment say the collision happened on OFSC trail E109 around 12:30 p.m.

They say the lone snowmobiler was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists will assist with investigating what happened.

Police say they will provide more details when they are available.

OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-286-1431.