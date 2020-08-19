Advertisement
Deadly early morning collision in Caledon under investigation
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 1:04PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is dead following a collision between a car and a dump truck in Caledon early Wednesday morning.
The deadly crash happened in the area of Highway 10 between Charleston Sideroad and Olde Base Line Road shortly before 7 a.m.
Police say the driver of the sedan died after colliding with the dump truck.
The truck driver was not hurt.
Police are appealing for witnesses or information on the incident.
