Deadly crash involving motorcycle under investigation

A collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Caledon killed one person, police say.

Caledon OPP says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday on Old School Road near Heart Lake Road.

A 47-year-old from Caledon East was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road between Heart Lake Road and Dixie Road for several hours for the investigation.

It has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing as police seek witnesses and dash cam footage.

Anyone able to help with the case is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.