Deadly accident at Dunlop Street construction site in Barrie
Published Thursday, June 24, 2021 2:44PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 24, 2021 6:55PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating a deadly industrial accident in Barrie.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday at a construction site on Dunlop Street West near Frances and Boys streets.
Air ambulance Ornge was called to the scene but left without transporting a patient around 3 p.m. from an old school football field in the area.
Barrie police closed Dunlop Street West from Anne Street to Eccles Street for the investigation.
Police say a coroner will be assisting the ministry in the investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
