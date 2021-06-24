BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating a deadly industrial accident in Barrie.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday at a construction site on Dunlop Street West near Frances and Boys streets.

Air ambulance Ornge was called to the scene but left without transporting a patient around 3 p.m. from an old school football field in the area.

Barrie police closed Dunlop Street West from Anne Street to Eccles Street for the investigation.

Police say a coroner will be assisting the ministry in the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.