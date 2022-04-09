Dart tournament brings in thousands for local Autism class
A popular spot for hitting the bullseye was taken over for a good cause Saturday as the local dart community came out to support Autism Awareness month.
On Saturday, a dart tournament was held at Barrie's Queen's Hotel restaurant. The event is the brainchild of Sue Courts, whose son JR has non-verbal autism.
"I'm part of the dart community, and dart players really come together when there's a cause, so I'm going to start a tournament, and we're going to raise money," Courts tells CTV News.
This is the third time the tournament has been held, with a two-year break between events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were directed toward the ASD classes at Terry Fox Elementary School in Barrie for the first iterations.
However, since then, JR has graduated, so that the funds will be split between Terry Fox Elementary School and Innisdale Secondary School this year.
"For her to put money into our program, it comes from her heart, and Sue has just been the biggest supporter, and it's going to enable her son to do a lot of things that we wouldn't be able to afford to do as a classroom," says Jay Malandrino, JR's teacher. "It's people like Sue and like people that are here today that are going to enable her son to do wonderful things."
Malandrino has six students in his ASD class. The funds will be used for sensory equipment and for field trips to help those in his class develop life skills in social settings outside of the classroom.
"It's people like Sue and like people that are here today that are going to enable her son to do wonderful things like explore the community, go on field trips, take buses, learn skills that we couldn't expose them to just inside the classroom," says Malandrino.
The last tournament raised $2,000. This year Courts says they raised more than their goal, which was $3,000.
Anyone who would like to support the ASD classrooms can reach out to the school board.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'I finally felt seen:' New movie tells the story of wife's efforts to clear Steven Truscott's name
The story of the fight to clear Steven Truscott's name is now being told on the big screen – but this time it's from his wife's perspective.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Live updates: Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Atlantic
-
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
-
Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prison
An inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
Montreal
-
'Still processing': Montreal doctor evacuated Ukrainian patients at train station just days before attack
Just days before a missile struck a Ukrainian railroad station, claiming dozens of lives, one Quebec doctor was helping hospital patients onto trains at that very spot.
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert says more drastic measures needed to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Portrait of a Cossack warrior: Russian-Canadian painter raises funds for Ukraine through art
31-year-old Pavel Sokov has painted princes, politicians, and even Vladimir Putin for Time magazine — but profits from his latest creation will go towards helping Ukrainian refugees.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board trustee to introduce new mandatory mask motion
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee says he will be introducing a motion to implement a mask mandate amid record-breaking COVID-19 levels.
-
Police in Kingston, Ont. investigating the stabbing death of 29-year-old man
Police in Kingston, Ont. are searching for a suspect in connection to the early morning stabbing death of a 29-year-old man.
-
'I'm so excited to share it with everybody': Olympic medalist Isabelle Weidemann welcomed home to Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson declared Saturday "Isabelle Weidemann Day" in honour of the three-time Olympic medalist and flag bearer at the Winter Games.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Passport problems as many return to travelling outside Canada
As people return to travelling outside of Canada, many are running into issues getting a new passport.
-
'A very tenuous situation': St. Marys Memorial Hospital temporarily reducing its ER hours
St. Marys Memorial Hospital is temporarily reducing its hours of operation in the emergency department because of staffing shortages.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Market sees a variety of local vendors
A total of 35 vendors were set up throughout the day Saturday at Sudbury's Market.
-
Northern Realtors offer mixed reviews of new federal budget housing plans
Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury's real estate boards said most of the initiatives are a step in the right direction, but more work is needed to increase housing supply.
-
Northern grain farmers face uncertainty heading into spring
Spring farming season is just around the corner as snow melts across the north, but farmers aren’t sure what this season will look like.
Windsor
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation
Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
Windsor, Ont. business has close call with out-of-control vehicle
A Windsor business nearly had a car crash through its front doors early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Saskatoon
-
'They're really here': Ukrainian U of S student reunites with family fleeing war
Reuniting with his family fleeing the war in Ukraine is a moment University of Saskatchewan student Bohdan Titorenko has been waiting for over a month and will never forget.
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record
Maier clinched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speech
For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.
-
Edmonton hockey marathon returns to the ice for a good cause
After two years of modified games, a local hockey marathon is back on the ice to support young adults with cancer.
Vancouver
-
‘That just seems predatory’: Vancouver family spends $3K on daycare waitlists
A Vancouver family with four-year-old twins has already shelled out thousands in childcare costs – and the kids haven’t even started daycare yet.
-
Driver ducked down, ‘gunned it backward’ during apparent road rage incident in Maple Ridge
A Mission woman swears she saw two men pull out weapons after she tried to pass them several times while driving on Dewdney Trunk Road this week.
-
Vancouver’s Chinatown lions vandalized once again
The stone lions guarding the gate to Vancouver’s Chinatown were vandalized Friday night, their eyes covered with brightly coloured paint.