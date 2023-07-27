Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Caledon OPP posted dash cam video of the incident to Twitter, noting, "That wasn't a CF-18 going by, it was a cyclist. Stop signs are for everyone - vehicles AND bikes."
Police say the accused argued the officer was wasting his time, while OPP says the cyclist "showed no regard for the stop sign and was justifiably stopped and charged."
Police noted several motorists were also charged at the exact location on the same day.
This isn't the first time police nabbed someone on a bike blowing through the stop sign in the same residential area.
Earlier this month, an officer watched a group of cyclists ignore the stop sign, handing each one a $180 ticket.
RULES OF THE ROAD
According to Ontario.ca bicycle safety, cyclists must obey bicycle traffic signals where installed and regular traffic signals otherwise.
Cyclists are required to obey all traffic laws and have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists.
By law, cyclists under 18 must wear a bicycle helmet, including while riding in a child carrier or bicycle trailer.
Additionally, bikes must have a bell or horn, lights and reflectors, including a white light on the front and red light on the back, and reflective tape.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump faces additional charges in classified documents case in Florida
Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department's classified documents investigation.
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Atlantic
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Freeland says Ottawa to 'work harder' to provide relief to victims of N.S. flooding
The federal government will pick up its pace in providing disaster relief to parts of Nova Scotia hit by last weekend's flooding, deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday after she viewed a bridge shattered by torrential rainfall.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Quebec had a rise in crime in 2022: StatsCan
During a particularly violent week in Montreal, newly-released statistics show police-reported crime is on the rise in Quebec — a trend that is also playing out across the country.
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo must hit three milestones before O-Train service resumes on Monday
The O-Train return-to-service on Monday morning is dependent on OC Transpo reaching three milestones, including analyzing the final report from the French manufacturer on the inspection and investigation into the problem wheel hub.
-
Accused in Ottawa east-end explosion expected to plead guilty next month
The man charged with causing an explosion that destroyed several new homes in Ottawa earlier this year is expected to plead guilty next month.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother whose toddler's life-saving surgery was cancelled 4 times this year gets 'best news' after speaking out
An Ontario mother is celebrating the news that the live-saving heart surgery her son needs, which has been cancelled four times since the end of May, has now been rescheduled for just days away after sharing her heartbreak with CTV News Toronto earlier this week.
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will soon go up if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain device in his vehicle.
-
Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.
New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
'I miss him everyday': Family-friends and hockey community speak out following sudden death of young athlete
Family, friends and the hockey community are mourning the death of a prominent young athlete.
-
One person sent to hospital following weapons incident in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have left the scene following a Kitchener weapons investigation in the area of Ardelt Avenue.
London
-
Police seize several guns, $8.5M in drugs through Project SAFE
This year, London, Ont. has seen a rise in shootings and emerging issues surrounding gun violence.
-
Downtown detours: Reopening of Queens Avenue to thru-traffic delayed
Relief from the traffic delays plaguing downtown London, Ont. won’t come next week, as originally planned.
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Kingsville cleanup continues after 'unbelievable' summer storm
Residents in Kingsville continue to contend with the aftermath of a summer storm that knocked electricity out for thousands and brought countless large trees and branches to the ground.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project investigates possible tornadoes in Blenheim, Kingsville, Leamington and Harrow
As people across the region clean up from the mess left behind by Wednesday’s storm, a team of researchers have rolled into town to investigate the possibility of another tornado touchdown.
-
'From the get-go, it's in his blood': Classic car enthusiasts asked to join funeral procession
The family of a George Fedak, a man with a passion for classic cars, is asking other car and motorcyclists to join in the funeral procession.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to identify suspects in Ranchlands shooting
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle they say was responsible for a shooting in Ranchlands earlier this week.
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person warning for Onion Lake area
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform air show in Saskatoon
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over Saskatoon Thursday.
Edmonton
-
UCP 'dithering' on Alberta hospital projects, NDP says, after Smith issues infrastructure mandate letter
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of not caring about health care or making sure patients have beds in the future, following the release of a mandate letter to the new infrastructure minister.
-
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.
-
North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP release photos of another vehicle linked to Amber Alert for Bolton siblings
Nine days after an Amber Alert was issued for two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother, Mounties have released more information about two trailers and another vehicle they may be travelling in.
-
Stigma, lack of awareness linked to underutilization of medications that treat alcohol use disorder: B.C. study
A new study is highlighting a huge gap in the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) in British Columbia, which researchers believe is largely due to a lack of awareness and stigma.
-
B.C. massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 8 people
Authorities have announced charges against a B.C. massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting eight people over the course of 15 years.