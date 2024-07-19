Cyclist collides with transport truck in Owen Sound intersection

Police are investigating how a cyclist and a transport truck collided in downtown Owen Sound on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 10th Street East.

Police say the big rig was travelling along 10th Street through a green light when a woman riding a bike entered the intersection heading north on 2nd Avenue.

Traffic was heavy at the time of the collision.

Officials say early reports that the cyclist became trapped under the truck were inaccurate.

No charges have been laid at this time. Investigators are working to determine the actions of the cyclist at the time.

The 35-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Her bike, however, was totalled.

Emergency crews closed the area temporarily for the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the collision to contact the investigation officer at 519-376-1234 or via email.