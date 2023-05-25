CTV News Barrie wins Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast

CTV News Barrie has received the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast in the International Category for small market television.

The Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to recognize outstanding pieces of journalism each year.

"We here at CTV Barrie are extremely honoured to be recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association in Washington, D.C.," said CTV Barrie's Managing Producer, Mike Boothman.

The winning newscast aired on Oct. 20, 2022, on CTV News at 6 and was primarily dedicated to the funeral service held for South Simcoe police constables Morgan Russell and Devon Michael Northrup, who died in the line of duty one week prior, on Oct. 11.

"A great deal of work went into the overall coverage and also into this particular newscast," Boothman added.

CTV Barrie secured this award in the Region 14 category, which encompasses media outlets outside the United States.