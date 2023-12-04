Crews demolish Highway 400 bridge over Essa Road

Construction crews demolished the old Highway 400 overpass in the south end of Barrie, requiring the closure of a busy section of Essa Road over the weekend.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) closed Essa from Ferndale Road to Ardagh Road and both Highway 400 ramps Saturday night until Sunday morning so crews could turn the bridge to rubble.

The construction is part of the MTO's reconstruction of the Highway 400 and Essa Road interchange, which includes replacing the overpass.

Roadwork also includes widening Essa Road to six lanes between Fairview Road and Bryne Drive/Ardagh Road to help alleviate traffic congestion.

The ministry anticipates the project's completion in late 2025.